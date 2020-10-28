Antonio Neri’s 10 Boldest Statements From Best Of Breed Virtual 2020

Competitors Copying HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri told BoB Virtual Conference attendees that competitors “copying” HPE’s Everything-as-a-Service lead will have a hard time matching HPE’s software prowess.

“All our competitors are copying us,” Neri said in a Zoom chat with The Channel Company’s Executive Chairman Robert Faletra and Editor News Steven Burke. “I mean there is one in particular that just announced they will offer Everything as a Service. Well, I would argue it’s not as simple as that. You need to have the software to deliver that experience.”

Among the software innovation that HPE has brought to bear in recent months to bring a new age of data insight to customers is HPE Ezmeral, an open mulit-cloud platform to modernize applications that can be run and moved seamlessly from the edge to the data center to the public cloud, and new standardized GreenLake pay-per-use “building block” offerings for small, midsize and large businesses.

The Ezmeral sales offensive comes with HPE doubling down on software innovation to power a new era of edge to cloud Platform-as-a-Service growth. That investment includes increased R&D around HPE software with 8,300-plus software engineers now working on the HPE next-generation software stack.

Neri pledged that HPE will continue to accelerate its software innovation offensive, making it difficult for competitors to catch up.

“We will continue to add capabilities that will sustain margin and add more value for our partners,” he said. “And that’s hard to imitate, to be honest with you. So for me, it’s about driving scale, adding more value and to keep innovating faster than ever before.”

Here are Neri’s 10 boldest statements from the BoB Conference.