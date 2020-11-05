Aruba Vs. Cisco Intelligent Edge Face-Off, Why Aruba ESP Is Smarter: Keerti Melkote

An AI Advantage For HPE Aruba ESP Vs. Cisco

Aruba founder and President Keerti Melkote told CRN that rival Cisco lacks the artificial intelligence muscle to compete against Aruba’s Edge Services Platform.

“What we compete against on a day in and day out basis is either Meraki or Cisco DNA, but the reality is neither one of them solve the problem the way we do,” said Melkote. “They don‘t have AI . Neither system has AI at the heart of it.”

Aruba’s cloud-native AI and security capabilities built into its unified edge to cloud ESP platform is in sharp contrast to Cisco’s multi-product edge to cloud offering, said Melkote.

“They don’t have the AI and security capabilities that we believe is fundamental to this ESP vision,” he said. “Automation is at the heart of it. And automation with AI is the bet we made on ESP. That piece Cisco simply does not have: neither in Meraki or DNA.”

The breakthrough Aruba ESP is an intelligent edge to cloud central nervous system of sorts that can analyze data across edge, wired and wireless networks, identify any issues or abnormalities and self-optimize with its AI capabilities. In addition, Aruba ESP can also find and secure unknown devices on the network.

Cisco, for its part, in the summer closed its acquisition of ThousandEyes, which aims to provide “actionable intelligence” from the edge to the cloud. Cisco has said it will incorporate ThousandEyes capabilities across it core Enterprise Networking and Cloud and AppDynamics portfolios.

“Cisco has a product by product silo versus [the Aruba ESP] platform,” said Melkote. “Different products have their own ways to manage, monitor and troubleshoot and there‘s really not a common architecture that brings it all together across campus and branch, across wired, wireless and WAN, across infrastructure, security and AI.”